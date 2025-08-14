Trade ideas for XAUUSD, AUDUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 15 August 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD continues its upward trajectory after the recent decline while maintaining a Wedge pattern on the daily timeframe. Under such conditions, the optimal strategy remains selling on pullbacks with a small stop-loss, expecting another downward wave to form as part of a correction. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea follows the previous market scenario by placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for XAUUSD shows a balanced sentiment – 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 6,500 pips at the first take-profit target and 8,600 at the second, while possible losses are limited to 1,700 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,396.00

: 3,396.00 Target 1 : 3,331.00

: 3,331.00 Target 2 : 3,310.00

: 3,310.00 Stop-Loss: 3,413.00

AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD pair is forming another corrective wave and trading near 0.6530. Indicators show the pair moving into the overbought zone. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests buying on a pullback by placing a Buy Limit pending order.

Negative expectations dominate for AUDUSD – 67% vs 33%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 at the second, with possible losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6500

: 0.6500 Target 1 : 0.6580

: 0.6580 Target 2 : 0.6600

: 0.6600 Stop-Loss: 0.6480

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD rally once again faced heavy selling, and after the rise, the price is forming a correction. The pair is trading between the 1.1606 support level and the 1.1715 resistance level. The recommended strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The market is expected to remain mixed, with the pair making another corrective move. Today’s EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows prevailing positive sentiment – 60% vs 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:4. Potential profit is 140 pips at the first take-profit target and 155 at the second, with possible losses limited to 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1625

: 1.1625 Target 1 : 1.1765

: 1.1765 Target 2 : 1.1780

: 1.1780 Stop-Loss: 1.1590

