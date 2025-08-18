Trade ideas for USDCHF, EURUSD, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 19 August 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The main trend for USDCHF remains bearish, but opening short positions from current levels appears risky due to the unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio and the proximity of a strong support level at 0.8035. A temporary rebound upwards is expected, making selling on rallies the preferred strategy. The key resistance level is at 0.8090. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for USDCHF shows a slight dominance of positive expectations – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 70 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8090

: 0.8090 Target 1 : 0.8030

: 0.8030 Target 2 : 0.8020

: 0.8020 Stop-Loss: 0.8105

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair is correcting from the resistance level. The main trend remains bullish, but opening long positions at current levels is risky. A temporary bearish pullback is expected, making buying on dips the preferred strategy. The key support level is at 1.1650. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows a slight dominance of negative expectations – 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1650

: 1.1650 Target 1 : 1.1730

: 1.1730 Target 2 : 1.1750

: 1.1750 Stop-Loss: 1.1630

GBPJPY trade idea

GBPJPY quotes are strengthening after two consecutive sessions of decline. At the moment, the main trend for the pair remains bullish, with a temporary pullback possible in the near term. The preferred strategy is to buy on dips near the key support level of 198.80. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows balance between positive and negative expectations – 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 200 pips at the first take-profit target and 230 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 198.80

: 198.80 Target 1 : 200.80

: 200.80 Target 2 : 201.10

: 201.10 Stop-Loss: 198.30

