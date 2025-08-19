Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCAD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 20 August 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY rate continues its upward momentum despite a slight decline, and there are no signs of the uptrend ending yet. A short-term deeper correction is possible, but it will not break the long-term bullish trend. A breakout above 173.00 will confirm the resumption of bullish momentum, with the target at 173.75. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

EURJPY sentiment shows a slight bullish advantage – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit level and 175 at the second, while possible losses are limited to 75 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 172.00

Target 1: 173.50

Target 2: 173.75

Stop-Loss: 171.25

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD rate continues to move within a bullish trend. The short-term RSI indicator shows a positive outlook, confirming the possibility of further growth. There are no signs of the current trend ending yet, but a short-term bearish correction is possible. A breakout above 1.3825 will confirm the continuation of bullish momentum, with the target at 1.3900. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, bearish sentiment dominates the market – 58% versus 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3800

Target 1: 1.3900

Target 2: 1.3925

Stop-Loss: 1.3750

USDCHF trade idea

Trading in USDCHF remains mixed and volatile. A temporary bearish correction is expected, with buy opportunities considered on pullbacks. The support level is located at 0.8040, while entering long positions from current levels carries an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. Today’s trade idea for USDCHF suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

USDCHF sentiment shows a slight bullish advantage – 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 90 at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8040

Target 1: 0.8120

Target 2: 0.8130

Stop-Loss: 0.8020

