Trade ideas for GBPUSD, EURUSD, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 21 August 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair is showing strong gains after two consecutive bearish sessions. The pair is forming a potential base, yet short-term bearish pressure remains. A bullish correction is possible, but the overall trend remains downward, with growth capped near 1.3564. The Ichimoku Cloud adds extra resistance. The preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPUSD shows a strong bearish bias – 67% versus 33%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:3. Potential profit is 119 pips at the first take-profit target and 155 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 42 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3530

: 1.3530 Target 1 : 1.3411

: 1.3411 Target 2 : 1.3375

: 1.3375 Stop-Loss: 1.3572

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair is declining for the third consecutive trading session. Although bulls still maintain some control, the slowdown in buying momentum signals a possible reversal. Price action indicates a topping pattern. A short-term bounce is possible, but the preferred strategy remains selling on rallies. The key resistance level is at 1.1675. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a majority of positive expectations – 61% versus 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 95 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1675

: 1.1675 Target 1 : 1.1595

: 1.1595 Target 2 : 1.1580

: 1.1580 Stop-Loss: 1.1695

GBPJPY trade idea

The GBPJPY pair pulled back after failing to break above the 199.85 resistance level, yet the main trend remains bullish. A short-term decline is expected. Buying from current levels offers a weak risk-to-reward setup. The key support level lies at 198.25. The preferred strategy is to buy on dips. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPJPY shows a slight bullish tilt – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 200 pips at the first take-profit target and 225 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 198.25

: 198.25 Target 1 : 200.25

: 200.25 Target 2 : 200.50

: 200.50 Stop-Loss: 197.75

