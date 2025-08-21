Trade ideas for USDCHF, AUDUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 22 August 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

Trading in USDCHF takes place under mixed and volatile dynamics, with quotes consolidating within a Triangle pattern. The key support level is at 0.8890. A short-term decline is expected, which may provide profitable buying opportunities. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for USDCHF shows a predominance of positive expectations – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8035

: 0.8035 Target 1 : 0.8095

: 0.8095 Target 2 : 0.8110

: 0.8110 Stop-Loss: 0.8020

Explore More Trade Ideas

AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD pair has been showing aggressive declines for the fourth consecutive trading session. The medium-term forecast remains bearish. Current oversold conditions may trigger a short-term bullish correction. The preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks, with the resistance level at 0.6480. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for AUDUSD reflects a significant prevalence of negative expectations – 64% vs 36%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 80 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6480

: 0.6480 Target 1 : 0.6420

: 0.6420 Target 2 : 0.6400

: 0.6400 Stop-Loss: 0.6495

Explore More Trade Ideas

USDJPY trade idea

For the past 12 trading days, USDJPY movements have been mixed. The RSI is hovering around 50, showing a lack of a clear trend. The overnight rally faced selling pressure, with potential for further bearish pressure. The key support level is 147.15, with trading expected to remain volatile and mixed. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for USDJPY shows a dominance of negative expectations – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 52 pips at the first take-profit target and 121 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 147.15

: 147.15 Target 1 : 147.67

: 147.67 Target 2 : 148.36

: 148.36 Stop-Loss: 146.90

Explore More Trade Ideas