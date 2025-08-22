Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCAD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 22 August 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).
On the intraday chart, the EURJPY pair shows consolidation within a sideways range. The main support is located at 171.00. Buying at current prices is inefficient due to a low risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout of the 172.50 level will confirm a bullish impulse, with the nearest upside target at 173.50. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a slight bullish advantage – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit level and 175 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 75 pips.
The USDCAD pair continues its strong rally for the fourth consecutive session. The short-term RSI indicator signals a bullish sentiment, confirming the potential for further strengthening of the pair. There are no signs of the current upward move ending yet, although a short-term bearish correction cannot be ruled out. A breakout above the 1.3925 level will confirm bullish momentum, with 1.4000 as the next target. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a slight bullish advantage – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 110 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.
The medium-term forecast for the EURUSD pair remains bearish. Price action shows signs of forming a top, which may trigger a temporary rebound. The main strategy is to sell on upward corrections, with the key resistance level at 1.1645. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
News sentiment for EURUSD shows a strong bullish bias – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 95 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.
