Trade ideas for XAUUSD, USDJPY, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 26 August 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD prices have shown mixed dynamics over the past four trading sessions. During the Asian session, moderate selling was recorded, but dips continue to attract buyers. Trading is expected to remain volatile and mixed as the price is confined within a large Triangle pattern. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD is balanced, with equal positive and negative expectations – 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:6. Potential profit is 4,100 pips at the first take-profit level and 7,200 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 1,200 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,354.00

: 3,354.00 Target 1 : 3,395.00

: 3,395.00 Target 2 : 3,426.00

: 3,426.00 Stop-Loss: 3,342.00

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair has remained within a sideways range for 16 trading sessions. On the daily chart, a bearish Outside Day pattern has formed, which typically signals the end of a bullish trend and the start of a new downward move. The Asian session saw buying activity. The resistance level is at 147.65. While a moderate recovery is expected at the opening, the upside potential is limited. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDJPY shows a slight dominance of negative expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:7. Potential profit is 245 pips at the first take-profit level and 465 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 65 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 147.65

: 147.65 Target 1 : 145.20

: 145.20 Target 2 : 143.00

: 143.00 Stop-Loss: 148.30

AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD pair is rising after rebounding from the 0.6405 support level. The pair shows signs of forming a Double Bottom reversal pattern, while the RSI points to an uptrend. The main strategy is to buy on dips. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD reflects a notable dominance of negative expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6450

: 0.6450 Target 1 : 0.6530

: 0.6530 Target 2 : 0.6550

: 0.6550 Stop-Loss: 0.6430

