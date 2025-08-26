Trade ideas for USDCAD, USDCHF, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 27 August 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
The USDCAD pair maintains its bullish momentum, with no clear signs of trend exhaustion yet. A short-term bearish correction is possible, but the room for decline is wide enough not to break the overall uptrend. The short-term RSI shows a positive signal, reinforcing the likelihood of continued growth. A breakout above 1.3875 would confirm the strength of the bullish movement, with the next target at 1.3950. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish tilt – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.
The main trend in USDCHF remains bearish. Selling from current levels is not advisable due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A temporary upward correction is expected, so the preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. The key resistance level lies at 0.8080. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a dominance of negative expectations – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. Potential profit is 75 pips at the first take-profit level and 95 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.
The GBPJPY pair retains its bullish bias, but the slowing upward impulse signals a possible reversal. Price action is forming a top, increasing the likelihood of a bearish correction. A temporary rise in prices is expected, so the preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. The key resistance level is located at 199.90. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for the GBPJPY pair shows a slight dominance of negative expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 160 pips at the first take-profit target and 190 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 40 pips.
