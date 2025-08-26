Trade ideas for USDCAD, USDCHF, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 27 August 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair maintains its bullish momentum, with no clear signs of trend exhaustion yet. A short-term bearish correction is possible, but the room for decline is wide enough not to break the overall uptrend. The short-term RSI shows a positive signal, reinforcing the likelihood of continued growth. A breakout above 1.3875 would confirm the strength of the bullish movement, with the next target at 1.3950. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish tilt – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3825

: 1.3825 Target 1 : 1.3925

: 1.3925 Target 2 : 1.3950

: 1.3950 Stop-Loss: 1.3775

USDCHF trade idea

The main trend in USDCHF remains bearish. Selling from current levels is not advisable due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A temporary upward correction is expected, so the preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. The key resistance level lies at 0.8080. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a dominance of negative expectations – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. Potential profit is 75 pips at the first take-profit level and 95 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8095

: 0.8095 Target 1 : 0.8020

: 0.8020 Target 2 : 0.8000

: 0.8000 Stop-Loss: 0.8080

GBPJPY trade idea

The GBPJPY pair retains its bullish bias, but the slowing upward impulse signals a possible reversal. Price action is forming a top, increasing the likelihood of a bearish correction. A temporary rise in prices is expected, so the preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. The key resistance level is located at 199.90. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for the GBPJPY pair shows a slight dominance of negative expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 160 pips at the first take-profit target and 190 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 199.90

: 199.90 Target 1 : 198.30

: 198.30 Target 2 : 198.00

: 198.00 Stop-Loss: 200.30

