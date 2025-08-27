Trade ideas for EURJPY, EURUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 28 August 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY pair corrects within a Triangle pattern, with the key support level located at 171.00. The risk-to-reward ratio makes buying from current levels unattractive. A breakout above the 172.00 resistance level would confirm the development of a bullish impulse, targeting 173.00. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a slight bearish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit level and 175 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 75 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 171.25

: 171.25 Target 1 : 172.75

: 172.75 Target 2 : 173.00

: 173.00 Stop-Loss: 170.50

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend in the EURUSD pair remains bearish. The pair is forming a top, with a temporary upward correction expected. The preferred strategy is to sell on rallies, with key resistance at 1.1685. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD indicates a strong bullish tilt – 66% vs 34%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 115 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1685

: 1.1685 Target 1 : 1.1585

: 1.1585 Target 2 : 1.1570

: 1.1570 Stop-Loss: 1.1710

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair closed the day with slight losses, while overall trading volume stayed within the previous day’s range. Over the past 16 days, mixed movements have kept the pair in a sideways channel. The medium-term trend remains bearish, with selling on rallies preferred. Key support lies at 144.06. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit pending order.

Market sentiment for the USDJPY pair shows a bullish dominance – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:9. Potential profit is 169 pips at the first take-profit level and 442 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 45 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 148.48

: 148.48 Target 1 : 146.79

: 146.79 Target 2 : 144.06

: 144.06 Stop-Loss: 148.93

