Trade ideas for EURGBP, USDCAD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 29 August 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURGBP trade idea

The short-term EURGBP forecast remains bearish, with the pair continuing to test the support area. Selling pressure persists, while the nearest resistance level on the hourly chart is located at 0.8623. Declining trading volume strengthens the bearish outlook, and a rebound from resistance provides an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for selling. Today’s EURGBP trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURGBP is balanced – 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 60 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 17 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8623

: 0.8623 Target 1 : 0.8573

: 0.8573 Target 2 : 0.8563

: 0.8563 Stop-Loss: 0.8640

Explore More Trade Ideas

USDCAD trade idea

The short-term USDCAD forecast remains bullish despite the current price decline. The correction may deepen, but downside potential remains wide enough not to break the overall uptrend. A breakout above the 1.3800 level would confirm bullish momentum, with the next target set at 1.3875. The short-term RSI already signals positive dynamics. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish majority – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3750

: 1.3750 Target 1 : 1.3850

: 1.3850 Target 2 : 1.3875

: 1.3875 Stop-Loss: 1.3700

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term EURUSD forecast remains bearish. Price action is forming a potential reversal top, with a short-term rebound still possible. The preferred strategy is to sell on rallies, with key resistance located at 1.1685. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for the EURUSD pair shows a slight bullish edge – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 115 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1685

: 1.1685 Target 1 : 1.1585

: 1.1585 Target 2 : 1.1570

: 1.1570 Stop-Loss: 1.1710

Explore More Trade Ideas