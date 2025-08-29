Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDJPY, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 29 August 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair has formed a bullish Engulfing candlestick pattern. Signals on the daily timeframe also remain moderately bullish. The market is oriented towards buying on price dips, with a short-term bearish correction expected. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a strong bearish bias – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 132 pips at the first take-profit target and 162 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 44 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3457

: 1.3457 Target 1 : 1.3589

: 1.3589 Target 2 : 1.3619

: 1.3619 Stop-Loss: 1.3413

USDJPY trade idea

For the last 18 sessions, the USDJPY pair has shown mixed results, holding within a sideways range. The Asian session saw buying activity. The medium-term forecast remains bearish. The key support level is at 144.06. The basic strategy is to sell on upward pullbacks. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDJPY shows strong bearish dominance – 74% vs 26%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:9. Potential profit is 169 pips at the first take-profit target and 442 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 45 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 148.48

: 148.48 Target 1 : 146.79

: 146.79 Target 2 : 144.06

: 144.06 Stop-Loss: 148.93

AUDUSD trade idea

While the medium-term forecast for AUDUSD remains bullish, a bearish divergence may limit the pair’s upward potential. Buying on pullbacks is recommended, with a deeper correction possible. The key support level is located at 0.6505. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bullish bias – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6505

: 0.6505 Target 1 : 0.6565

: 0.6565 Target 2 : 0.6580

: 0.6580 Stop-Loss: 0.6490

