Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDJPY, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 29 August 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).
On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair has formed a bullish Engulfing candlestick pattern. Signals on the daily timeframe also remain moderately bullish. The market is oriented towards buying on price dips, with a short-term bearish correction expected. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a strong bearish bias – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 132 pips at the first take-profit target and 162 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 44 pips.
For the last 18 sessions, the USDJPY pair has shown mixed results, holding within a sideways range. The Asian session saw buying activity. The medium-term forecast remains bearish. The key support level is at 144.06. The basic strategy is to sell on upward pullbacks. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDJPY shows strong bearish dominance – 74% vs 26%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:9. Potential profit is 169 pips at the first take-profit target and 442 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 45 pips.
While the medium-term forecast for AUDUSD remains bullish, a bearish divergence may limit the pair’s upward potential. Buying on pullbacks is recommended, with a deeper correction possible. The key support level is located at 0.6505. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bullish bias – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.
