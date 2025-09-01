Trade ideas for GBPCHF, EURUSD, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 2 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPCHF trade idea

The short-term trend in GBPCHF has turned bearish. The preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks. A temporary rise is possible, but upward movement is likely to remain limited by resistance in the Ichimoku Cloud. Despite the overall downward bias, selling is best considered on declines near 1.0850. Today’s GBPCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPCHF shows a bearish tilt – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 83 pips at the first take-profit target and 110 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 29 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.0850

: 1.0850 Target 1 : 1.0767

: 1.0767 Target 2 : 1.0740

: 1.0740 Stop-Loss: 1.0879

EURUSD trade idea

The short-term trend in EURUSD remains bullish, but a temporary decline is expected. Buying at current levels is unattractive due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level lies at 1.1665. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a slight bearish edge – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 105 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1665

: 1.1665 Target 1 : 1.1745

: 1.1745 Target 2 : 1.1770

: 1.1770 Stop-Loss: 1.1645

GBPJPY trade idea

The short-term trend in GBPJPY remains bullish. The recent decline on the daily chart shows signs of exhaustion, with a deeper temporary correction likely. The key support level is at 198.20. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a slight bearish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 198.20

: 198.20 Target 1 : 199.40

: 199.40 Target 2 : 199.70

: 199.70 Stop-Loss: 197.90

