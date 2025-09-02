Trade ideas for EURGBP, USDCAD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 3 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURGBP trade idea

The EURGBP rate remains in uncertainty, forming sideways consolidation on the intraday chart while actively testing resistance. Buying at current levels offers a poor risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above the 0.8675 resistance level would confirm a bullish impulse, with an upside target at 0.8700. Today’s EURGBP trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURGBP shows a bearish tilt – 62% vs 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 65 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8635

: 0.8635 Target 1 : 0.8685

: 0.8685 Target 2 : 0.8700

: 0.8700 Stop-Loss: 0.8610

Explore More Trade Ideas

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD rate maintains its upward momentum with no clear signs of completion. A short-term correction may occur but will not break the overall bullish trend. A breakout above 1.3775 would confirm the strength of the bullish impulse, with an upside target at 1.3850. The short-term RSI shows a positive signal, supporting further gains. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3725

: 1.3725 Target 1 : 1.3825

: 1.3825 Target 2 : 1.3850

: 1.3850 Stop-Loss: 1.3675

Explore More Trade Ideas

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD rate shows signs of forming a top, with a potential minor bearish correction. The short-term outlook remains moderately bullish, so buying on pullbacks with a tight stop appears justified in expectation of further growth. The support level lies at 1.3484. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a strong bearish tilt – 75% vs 25%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:7. Potential profit is 113 pips at the first take-profit target and 306 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3484

: 1.3484 Target 1 : 1.3597

: 1.3597 Target 2 : 1.3790

: 1.3790 Stop-Loss: 1.3444

Explore More Trade Ideas