Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCHF, and GBPCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 4 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend for the EURUSD pair remains bearish. Price action is forming a possible top, with a short-term upward move expected. The preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. The key resistance level is located at 1.1695. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a slight bullish tilt – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 115 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1695

: 1.1695 Target 1 : 1.1595

: 1.1595 Target 2 : 1.1580

: 1.1580 Stop-Loss: 1.1720

USDCHF trade idea

Trading in USDCHF has remained unstable and volatile in the medium term. The risk-to-reward profile makes buying at current levels unattractive. A temporary decline is expected, providing an opportunity to buy on pullbacks. The key support level is at 0.8015. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a slight bearish tilt – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8015

: 0.8015 Target 1 : 0.8075

: 0.8075 Target 2 : 0.8090

: 0.8090 Stop-Loss: 0.8000

GBPCHF trade idea

The GBPCHF pair is likely forming a bottom, with a corrective rebound expected. The short-term outlook remains moderately bearish. In this situation, the preferable strategy is to sell on rebounds with a tight stop-loss, expecting the downtrend to continue. Optimal selling levels are near 1.0820. Today’s GBPCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPCHF shows a bearish tilt – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 210 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 44 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.0820

: 1.0820 Target 1 : 1.0720

: 1.0720 Target 2 : 1.0610

: 1.0610 Stop-Loss: 1.0864

