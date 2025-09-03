Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCHF, and GBPCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 4 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
The medium-term trend for the EURUSD pair remains bearish. Price action is forming a possible top, with a short-term upward move expected. The preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. The key resistance level is located at 1.1695. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a slight bullish tilt – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 115 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 25 pips.
Trading in USDCHF has remained unstable and volatile in the medium term. The risk-to-reward profile makes buying at current levels unattractive. A temporary decline is expected, providing an opportunity to buy on pullbacks. The key support level is at 0.8015. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a slight bearish tilt – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.
The GBPCHF pair is likely forming a bottom, with a corrective rebound expected. The short-term outlook remains moderately bearish. In this situation, the preferable strategy is to sell on rebounds with a tight stop-loss, expecting the downtrend to continue. Optimal selling levels are near 1.0820. Today’s GBPCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPCHF shows a bearish tilt – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 210 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 44 pips.
