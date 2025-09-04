Trade ideas for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 5 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD continues to trade near all-time highs, remaining in overbought territory. The nearest support level is located at 3,516, with resistance at 3,544. Price declines continue to attract buyers, indicating sustained demand for gold. In the short term, mixed and volatile trading is expected, where any price weakness may be used by the market to resume buying. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bearish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 4,700 pips at the first take-profit target and 8,400 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 2,300 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,516.00

: 3,516.00 Target 1 : 3,563.00

: 3,563.00 Target 2 : 3,600.00

: 3,600.00 Stop-Loss: 3,493.00

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURUSD trade idea

The primary trend in EURUSD remains bullish, although a short-term bearish correction is possible. The preferred strategy is to buy on dips. The nearest support level is at 1.1615, with retracements likely to be limited by the previous session’s lows. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a strong bullish bias – 67% vs 33%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 105 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1615

: 1.1615 Target 1 : 1.1695

: 1.1695 Target 2 : 1.1720

: 1.1720 Stop-Loss: 1.1595

Explore More Trade Ideas

GBPJPY trade idea

While the main trend in GBPJPY remains upward, current price levels do not provide an optimal risk-to-reward ratio for entering long positions. A short-term decline is expected. The nearest support level lies at 198.20, making buying on pullbacks the preferred strategy. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY is evenly balanced – 50% bullish vs 50% bearish. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 140 pips at the first take-profit target and 180 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 198.20

: 198.20 Target 1 : 199.60

: 199.60 Target 2 : 200.00

: 200.00 Stop-Loss: 197.85

Explore More Trade Ideas