Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDCHF, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 5 September 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).
Buying pressure on the GBPUSD pair from the 1.3333 level triggered a rebound after a decline. Despite bulls maintaining control, the slowdown in upward momentum signals a possible reversal. The short-term outlook is bearish, with short positions favoured. Selling on rallies remains relevant, with the key resistance level at 1.3490. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a strong bearish bias – 100% vs 0%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 186 pips at the first take-profit target and 240 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 65 pips.
The primary trend in USDCHF remains bearish, with price growth likely capped by yesterday’s high. A temporary upward move is expected, making selling on rallies the preferred strategy. The key resistance level lies at 0.8060. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a slight bearish bias – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.
The overall trend in EURUSD remains bullish, although a short-term downside correction is expected. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 1.1645, with declines likely limited by yesterday’s low. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a slight bullish bias – 60% vs 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 95 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 20 pips.
