Trade ideas for GBPJPY, XAUUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 9 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
The primary trend in GBPJPY remains bullish, but the pair is trading near overbought extremes, suggesting a possible temporary correction. The nearest support level is located at 199.05, making buy-on-dip strategies preferable. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows balanced expectations – 50% bullish vs 50% bearish. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 140 pips at the first take-profit target and 165 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 35 pips.
Continued bullish momentum in XAUUSD from the 3,512 level has driven a fresh rally, with prices still hovering near all-time highs. The Asian session saw selling pressure. The key support level is at 3,550, and the medium-term trend remains bullish. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bearish tilt – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 7,000 pips at the first take-profit target and 9,000 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 3,000 pips.
The overall trend in EURUSD remains bullish, although the short-term RSI is moving lower. A corrective decline is expected, with the price testing Fibonacci retracement levels. Support lies at 1.1675, and the preferred strategy is to buy on dips. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD is bearish – 66% vs 34%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 105 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.