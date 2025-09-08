Trade ideas for GBPJPY, XAUUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 9 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPJPY trade idea

The primary trend in GBPJPY remains bullish, but the pair is trading near overbought extremes, suggesting a possible temporary correction. The nearest support level is located at 199.05, making buy-on-dip strategies preferable. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows balanced expectations – 50% bullish vs 50% bearish. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 140 pips at the first take-profit target and 165 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 199.05

: 199.05 Target 1 : 200.45

: 200.45 Target 2 : 200.70

: 200.70 Stop-Loss: 198.70

XAUUSD trade idea

Continued bullish momentum in XAUUSD from the 3,512 level has driven a fresh rally, with prices still hovering near all-time highs. The Asian session saw selling pressure. The key support level is at 3,550, and the medium-term trend remains bullish. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bearish tilt – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 7,000 pips at the first take-profit target and 9,000 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 3,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,550.00

: 3,550.00 Target 1 : 3,620.00

: 3,620.00 Target 2 : 3,640.00

: 3,640.00 Stop-Loss: 3,520.00

EURUSD trade idea

The overall trend in EURUSD remains bullish, although the short-term RSI is moving lower. A corrective decline is expected, with the price testing Fibonacci retracement levels. Support lies at 1.1675, and the preferred strategy is to buy on dips. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD is bearish – 66% vs 34%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 105 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1675

: 1.1675 Target 1 : 1.1755

: 1.1755 Target 2 : 1.1780

: 1.1780 Stop-Loss: 1.1655

