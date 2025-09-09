Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCAD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 10 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
The EURJPY pair currently shows no clear signs of completing its upward movement. Despite the prevailing bullish sentiment, a bearish correction with notable downside potential may occur without breaking the overall uptrend. From current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio makes long entries less attractive. A breakout above 173.50 would confirm renewed bullish momentum, with the next target at 174.50. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURJPY remains balanced – 50% bullish vs 50% bearish. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit target and 170 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 75 pips.
Currently, the USDCAD pair shows no clear signs of trend reversal. Risks of a bearish correction remain, although the RSI hovers near 50 with sideways dynamics, suggesting the absence of a strong mid-term trend. A breakout above 1.3825 would confirm the resumption of the bullish impulse, with the upside target at 1.3900. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCAD leans bearish – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.
The primary trend in USDCHF remains bearish. However, the short-term RSI is rising, suggesting a possible temporary price increase within a bullish correction. Despite this, the preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. The key resistance level is located at 0.7980. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a slight bearish tilt – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 80 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.