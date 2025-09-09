Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCAD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 10 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY pair currently shows no clear signs of completing its upward movement. Despite the prevailing bullish sentiment, a bearish correction with notable downside potential may occur without breaking the overall uptrend. From current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio makes long entries less attractive. A breakout above 173.50 would confirm renewed bullish momentum, with the next target at 174.50. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURJPY remains balanced – 50% bullish vs 50% bearish. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit target and 170 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 75 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 172.80

: 172.80 Target 1 : 174.30

: 174.30 Target 2 : 174.50

: 174.50 Stop-Loss: 172.05

USDCAD trade idea

Currently, the USDCAD pair shows no clear signs of trend reversal. Risks of a bearish correction remain, although the RSI hovers near 50 with sideways dynamics, suggesting the absence of a strong mid-term trend. A breakout above 1.3825 would confirm the resumption of the bullish impulse, with the upside target at 1.3900. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD leans bearish – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3780

: 1.3780 Target 1 : 1.3880

: 1.3880 Target 2 : 1.3900

: 1.3900 Stop-Loss: 1.3730

USDCHF trade idea

The primary trend in USDCHF remains bearish. However, the short-term RSI is rising, suggesting a possible temporary price increase within a bullish correction. Despite this, the preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. The key resistance level is located at 0.7980. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a slight bearish tilt – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 80 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.7980

: 0.7980 Target 1 : 0.7920

: 0.7920 Target 2 : 0.7900

: 0.7900 Stop-Loss: 0.7995

