Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDCHF, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 11 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
The GBPUSD pair shows signs of forming a local top: a Doji candlestick appeared at the peak, reflecting weakening buying pressure. This pattern increases the likelihood of a short-term correction and is seen as a negative signal for further growth. The optimal strategy under current conditions is to sell on rallies. The nearest significant resistance level lies around 1.3554, from where a downside pullback is likely. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD leans bearish – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 125 pips at the first take-profit target and 179 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 44 pips.
The primary trend in USDCHF remains bearish. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio makes opening new short positions unattractive. A temporary bullish correction is expected, while the preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. The key resistance level is located at 0.7980. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a slight bearish tilt – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 80 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.
The USDCAD pair currently shows no clear signs of ending its bullish momentum. The RSI is hovering near the 50 mark, suggesting a lack of a strong mid-term trend. While the broader bias stays bullish, a short-term bearish correction is possible, with enough room for downside without breaking the uptrend. A breakout above 1.3850 would confirm continued bullish momentum, with the next upside target at 1.3950. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCAD leans bearish – 68% vs 32%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 130 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.
