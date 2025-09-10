Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDCHF, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 11 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair shows signs of forming a local top: a Doji candlestick appeared at the peak, reflecting weakening buying pressure. This pattern increases the likelihood of a short-term correction and is seen as a negative signal for further growth. The optimal strategy under current conditions is to sell on rallies. The nearest significant resistance level lies around 1.3554, from where a downside pullback is likely. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD leans bearish – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 125 pips at the first take-profit target and 179 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 44 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3554

: 1.3554 Target 1 : 1.3429

: 1.3429 Target 2 : 1.3375

: 1.3375 Stop-Loss: 1.3598

USDCHF trade idea

The primary trend in USDCHF remains bearish. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio makes opening new short positions unattractive. A temporary bullish correction is expected, while the preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. The key resistance level is located at 0.7980. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a slight bearish tilt – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 80 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.7980

: 0.7980 Target 1 : 0.7920

: 0.7920 Target 2 : 0.7900

: 0.7900 Stop-Loss: 0.7995

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair currently shows no clear signs of ending its bullish momentum. The RSI is hovering near the 50 mark, suggesting a lack of a strong mid-term trend. While the broader bias stays bullish, a short-term bearish correction is possible, with enough room for downside without breaking the uptrend. A breakout above 1.3850 would confirm continued bullish momentum, with the next upside target at 1.3950. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD leans bearish – 68% vs 32%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 130 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3820

: 1.3820 Target 1 : 1.3920

: 1.3920 Target 2 : 1.3950

: 1.3950 Stop-Loss: 1.3770

