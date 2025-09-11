Trade ideas for EURJPY, GBPCHF, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 12 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY price action shows signs of bottoming out, indicating a possible reversal of the current bearish impulse. However, the risk-to-reward ratio at current levels remains unfavourable for opening long positions. A breakout above 161.20 would confirm resumed bullish momentum, with an upside target at 162.50. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a slight bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit target and 165 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 75 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 172.35

: 172.35 Target 1 : 173.85

: 173.85 Target 2 : 174.00

: 174.00 Stop-Loss: 171.60

GBPCHF trade idea

The GBPCHF pair is trading at overbought levels, putting pressure on short-term bullish sentiment and indicating a likely downward correction. The main strategy is to sell on rallies. The technical picture on the H1 chart suggests a minor rise may occur before the downtrend resumes. The key resistance level is located at 1.0839. Today’s GBPCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPCHF shows a slight bullish tilt – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 81 pips at the first take-profit target and 149 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 28 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.0839

: 1.0839 Target 1 : 1.0758

: 1.0758 Target 2 : 1.0690

: 1.0690 Stop-Loss: 1.0867

EURUSD trade idea

The primary trend in the EURUSD pair remains bullish. Corrective moves are expected to be limited by yesterday’s low. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level lies at 1.1685. Bullish divergence may also support further price growth. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bullish bias – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 95 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1685

: 1.1685 Target 1 : 1.1765

: 1.1765 Target 2 : 1.1780

: 1.1780 Stop-Loss: 1.1665

