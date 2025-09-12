Trade ideas for EURGBP, USDCAD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 12 September 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

EURGBP trade idea

The EURGBP pair shows a moderately bullish outlook on the daily chart. Minor short-term declines are possible in the near term, but a major drop is not expected. The 50-day EMA is located at 0.8637. Buying on pullbacks maintains an attractive risk-to-reward profile. A brief downward move is expected before the uptrend continues. Today’s EURGBP trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURGBP shows a bullish bias – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 65 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 17 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 8641

: 8641 Target 1 : 8691

: 8691 Target 2 : 8701

: 8701 Stop-Loss: 8624

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair maintains a bullish bias, with no clear signs of the uptrend ending. Despite the overall optimism among buyers, a short-term bearish correction may occur without threatening the main trend. A breakout above 1.3850 will confirm the strength of the bullish move, targeting 1.3925. The short-term RSI shows a positive signal, supporting expectations of further growth. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish tilt – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 115 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3810

: 1.3810 Target 1 : 1.3910

: 1.3910 Target 2 : 1.3925

: 1.3925 Stop-Loss: 1.3760

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair maintains its primary bullish trend. Buying at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio, so pullback entries are preferred. A key support level is located at 1.1700. The short-term RSI is moving upwards, confirming potential for further growth in the near term. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 69% vs 31%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 95 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1700

: 1.1700 Target 1 : 1.1780

: 1.1780 Target 2 : 1.1800

: 1.1800 Stop-Loss: 1.1680

