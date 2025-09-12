Trade ideas for EURGBP, USDCAD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 12 September 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).
The EURGBP pair shows a moderately bullish outlook on the daily chart. Minor short-term declines are possible in the near term, but a major drop is not expected. The 50-day EMA is located at 0.8637. Buying on pullbacks maintains an attractive risk-to-reward profile. A brief downward move is expected before the uptrend continues. Today’s EURGBP trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURGBP shows a bullish bias – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 65 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 17 pips.
The USDCAD pair maintains a bullish bias, with no clear signs of the uptrend ending. Despite the overall optimism among buyers, a short-term bearish correction may occur without threatening the main trend. A breakout above 1.3850 will confirm the strength of the bullish move, targeting 1.3925. The short-term RSI shows a positive signal, supporting expectations of further growth. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish tilt – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 115 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.
The EURUSD pair maintains its primary bullish trend. Buying at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio, so pullback entries are preferred. A key support level is located at 1.1700. The short-term RSI is moving upwards, confirming potential for further growth in the near term. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 69% vs 31%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 95 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.