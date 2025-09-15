Trade ideas for EURJPY, GBPUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 16 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY pair continues to trade within a sideways consolidation, showing an uncertain outlook. The key support level lies at 172.25. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions remains unfavourable. A breakout above 173.25 will confirm a bullish impulse, with an upside target at 174.50. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a slight bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:2. Potential profit is 175 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 75 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 172.75

: 172.75 Target 1 : 174.50

: 174.50 Target 2 : 174.25

: 174.25 Stop-Loss: 172.00

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair is forming a top, weighing negatively on short-term market sentiment and increasing the likelihood of a downward move. Opening short positions at favourable risk-to-reward levels is recommended to benefit from the ongoing correction. The preferred strategy is to sell on rallies, with temporary upside potential towards the 1.3585 resistance level. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for the GBPUSD pair indicates a bearish tilt – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 119 pips at the first take-profit target and 210 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 42 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3585

: 1.3585 Target 1 : 1.3466

: 1.3466 Target 2 : 1.3375

: 1.3375 Stop-Loss: 1.3627

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair posted a moderate daily gain while remaining within the previous day’s range. Sellers dominated during the Asian session. Over the past 29 trading days, the pair has shown mixed results and continues to trade sideways. Volatility is expected to persist, with rallies attracting renewed selling pressure. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDJPY shows a bullish tilt – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 122 pips at the first take-profit target and 167 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 60 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 147.67

: 147.67 Target 1 : 146.45

: 146.45 Target 2 : 146.00

: 146.00 Stop-Loss: 148.27

