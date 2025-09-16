Trade ideas for GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 17 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPJPY trade idea

The primary trend in GBPJPY remains bullish. However, the current risk-to-reward ratio makes buying at present levels unattractive. A short-term correction is expected, as bearish divergence forms, which could limit further upside. The nearest support level lies at 199.70. Holding this level will be an important signal for maintaining the medium-term bullish scenario. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a bullish tilt – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 140 pips at the first take-profit target and 175 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 199.70

: 199.70 Target 1 : 201.10

: 201.10 Target 2 : 201.45

: 201.45 Stop-Loss: 199.35

AUDUSD trade idea

Despite maintaining a bullish trend, the AUDUSD pair is expected to see a short-term decline. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks, as the risk-to-reward ratio makes entry at current levels unattractive. The key support level is at 0.6625. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD indicates a slight bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 6625

: 6625 Target 1 : 6685

: 6685 Target 2 : 6700

: 6700 Stop-Loss: 6610

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD prices continue to trade near all-time highs. The Asian session saw strong buying interest, although the pair remains in overbought territory. The nearest resistance level lies at 3,722, while support is at 3,559. Selling on rallies offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bearish tilt – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:5. Potential profit is 11,000 pips at the first take-profit target and 16,300 at the second, with possible losses limited to 3,000 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,722.00

: 3,722.00 Target 1 : 3,612.00

: 3,612.00 Target 2 : 3,559.00

: 3,559.00 Stop-Loss: 3,752.00

