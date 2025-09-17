Trade ideas for EURGBP, EURUSD, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 18 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURGBP trade idea

Technical signals for the EURGBP pair show a moderately bullish outlook. As trading recommendations, it is worth considering buying on pullbacks, although the risk-to-reward ratio at current levels looks unfavourable. A deeper correction is expected before the uptrend resumes. Today’s EURGBP trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURGBP shows a bullish bias – 68% vs 32%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:3. Potential profit is 45 pips at the first take-profit target and 55 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 8674

: 8674 Target 1 : 8719

: 8719 Target 2 : 8729

: 8729 Stop-Loss: 8659

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend in EURUSD remains bullish. The pair is trading in overbought territory, making buying on pullbacks the preferred strategy. The key support level is at 1.1815. A short-term decline is expected before the bullish impulse continues. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a strong bullish tilt – 67% vs 33%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 105 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1815

: 1.1815 Target 1 : 1.1895

: 1.1895 Target 2 : 1.1920

: 1.1920 Stop-Loss: 1.1795

GBPJPY trade idea

The main trend in GBPJPY remains bullish. A short-term correction is expected, making buying on pullbacks the preferred strategy today. The key support level is located at 199.55, while entering from current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a bullish bias – 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 140 pips at the first take-profit target and 175 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 199.55

: 199.55 Target 1 : 295

: 295 Target 2 : 201.30

: 201.30 Stop-Loss: 199.20

