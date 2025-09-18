Trade ideas for EURUSD, AUDUSD, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 19 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend in the EURUSD pair remains bullish. In the short term, a bearish correction is expected, confirmed by a declining short-term RSI, which points to temporary weakness before the pair continues its upward move. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level lies at 1.1740. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish tilt – 62% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:3. Potential profit is 170 pips at the first take-profit target and 140 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1740

Target 1: 1.1910

Target 2: 1.1880

Stop-Loss: 1.1700

AUDUSD trade idea

Despite buyer dominance, the slowing bullish impulse in the AUDUSD pair points to a possible reversal. Price action is forming a top, and the RSI shows a downtrend. The preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks towards resistance, with the key resistance level located at 0.6665. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD reflects balanced expectations – 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 85 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 6665

Target 1: 6605

Target 2: 6580

Stop-Loss: 6680

XAGUSD trade idea

Price action in XAGUSD suggests a bottom formation. The bias remains upward, and any declines are expected to be limited. This supports bullish market sentiment, with the uptrend showing potential for continuation. Technical indicators on the hourly chart point to a possible minor dip before the bullish trend resumes. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD is balanced – 49% positive vs 51% negative. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 1,260 pips at the first take-profit target and 2,100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 440 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 490

Target 1: 42.16

Target 2: 43.00

Stop-Loss: 446

