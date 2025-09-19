Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDCHF, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 19 September 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

Selling pressure on the GBPUSD pair remains strong. Although the expected decline is corrective, it offers an attractive risk-to-reward opportunity. In the near term, the price may rise slightly before resuming its downward movement. The recommended strategy is to sell on rallies. The key resistance level is at 1.3554. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 67% vs 33%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:3. Potential profit is 126 pips at the first take-profit target and 164 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 44 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3554

: 1.3554 Target 1 : 1.3428

: 1.3428 Target 2 : 1.3390

: 1.3390 Stop-Loss: 1.3598

Explore More Trade Ideas

USDCHF trade idea

Despite bearish dominance in USDCHF, the slowdown in the downtrend signals a possible reversal. Price action looks like a bottom formation, making buying on pullbacks the preferred strategy. The key support level is located at 0.7890. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bearish bias – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:4. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 120 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 7890

: 7890 Target 1 : 7990

: 7990 Target 2 : 8010

: 8010 Stop-Loss: 7865

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURUSD trade idea

The weakening bullish impulse in EURUSD signals a potential reversal ahead. Price action is forming a top, suggesting a temporary rise. The preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks. The key resistance level is at 1.1825. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 66% vs 34%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:6. Potential profit is 125 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1850

: 1.1850 Target 1 : 1.1725

: 1.1725 Target 2 : 1.1700

: 1.1700 Stop-Loss: 1.1825

Explore More Trade Ideas