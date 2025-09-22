Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCAD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 23 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY pair maintains its bullish momentum, with no signs of its completion yet. The pair is expected to strengthen further, although entering long positions from current levels carries an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 174.00 will confirm the strength of the uptrend and open the path to the next target at 174.50. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a slight bullish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 173.50

: 173.50 Target 1 : 174.50

: 174.50 Target 2 : 174.75

: 174.75 Stop-Loss: 173.00

USDCAD trade idea

On the daily chart, the USDCAD pair is forming a Triangle pattern. The price action shows signs of a potential bottom, keeping the probability of further growth. However, entering long positions from current levels offers a poor risk-to-reward setup. A breakout above 1.3800 will confirm the strength of the bullish momentum and create conditions for a move towards the 1.3850 target. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 51% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 115 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3785

: 1.3785 Target 1 : 1.3835

: 1.3835 Target 2 : 1.3850

: 1.3850 Stop-Loss: 1.3760

USDCHF trade idea

Although bears remain in control of the USDCHF pair, weakening downside momentum signals a possible reversal. Price action shows signs of bottoming, creating opportunities for favourable buy entries on pullbacks. The key support level lies at 0.7920. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF is balanced – 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 120 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 7920

: 7920 Target 1 : 8020

: 8020 Target 2 : 8040

: 8040 Stop-Loss: 7895

