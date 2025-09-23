Trade ideas for GBPCHF, XAGUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 24 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPCHF trade idea

Although bears continue to dominate the GBPCHF pair, weakening downside momentum points to a possible reversal. A short-term upward correction is expected, but bullish moves are likely to remain limited. The key resistance level lies at 1.0750. Today’s GBPCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPCHF shows a bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:5. Potential profit is 74 pips at the first take-profit target and 140 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 26 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.0750

: 1.0750 Target 1 : 1.0676

: 1.0676 Target 2 : 1.0610

: 1.0610 Stop-Loss: 1.0776

XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD is trading in overbought territory. A Doji candlestick formed at the top, signalling slowing growth. A short-term bearish correction is expected, while the broader trend remains bullish. Buying on pullbacks with a tight stop is recommended, anticipating a continuation of the upward move. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD is balanced – 50% positive vs 50% negative. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:6. Potential profit is 1,310 pips at the first take-profit target and 2,950 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 460 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 43.05

: 43.05 Target 1 : 44.36

: 44.36 Target 2 : 46.00

: 46.00 Stop-Loss: 42.59

EURUSD trade idea

The slowing bullish impulse on EURUSD indicates a possible reversal. Price action suggests a top is forming. Another attempt at growth is expected, after which selling on the rise becomes preferable. The key resistance level lies at 1.1830. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bullish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:5. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 130 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1830

: 1.1830 Target 1 : 1.1730

: 1.1730 Target 2 : 1.1700

: 1.1700 Stop-Loss: 1.1855

