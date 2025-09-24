Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCAD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 25 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY pair shows no signs of completing its upward move yet. Further bullish momentum is expected. Buying from current levels offers a low risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 174.50 will confirm the strength of the uptrend, with the next upside target at 175.50. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a bearish tilt – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 174.25

Target 1: 175.50

Target 2: 175.25

Stop-Loss: 173.75

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD chart shows a local bottom forming, suggesting a likely continuation of growth. Buying from current levels is unattractive due to a low risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 1.3850 will confirm bullish strength, with the next target at 1.3875. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 115 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3820

Target 1: 1.3870

Target 2: 1.3875

Stop-Loss: 1.3795

GBPUSD trade idea

In the short term, the GBPUSD pair has turned bearish. The price structure indicates the formation of a local top, and further decline is likely. The nearest support level is at 1.3487, and a breakout below it will confirm the strength of the bearish momentum. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Stop order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a strong bearish tilt – 67% vs 33%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:3. Potential profit is 126 pips at the first take-profit target and 164 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 44 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3487

Target 1: 1.3350

Target 2: 1.3295

Stop-Loss: 1.3541

