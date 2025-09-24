Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCAD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 25 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
The EURJPY pair shows no signs of completing its upward move yet. Further bullish momentum is expected. Buying from current levels offers a low risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 174.50 will confirm the strength of the uptrend, with the next upside target at 175.50. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a bearish tilt – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 50 pips.
The USDCAD chart shows a local bottom forming, suggesting a likely continuation of growth. Buying from current levels is unattractive due to a low risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 1.3850 will confirm bullish strength, with the next target at 1.3875. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 115 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.
In the short term, the GBPUSD pair has turned bearish. The price structure indicates the formation of a local top, and further decline is likely. The nearest support level is at 1.3487, and a breakout below it will confirm the strength of the bearish momentum. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Stop order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a strong bearish tilt – 67% vs 33%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:3. Potential profit is 126 pips at the first take-profit target and 164 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 44 pips.
