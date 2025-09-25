Trade ideas for EURGBP, USDCHF, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 26 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURGBP trade idea

A bearish divergence in the EURGBP pair suggests that upside potential may be limited. Sellers have become active near the previous high at 0.8757. The key level remains at 0.8744. Despite bulls holding control, slowing upward momentum signals a possible reversal. A bearish Engulfing candlestick on the H4 chart reinforces the downside scenario. Today’s EURGBP trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURGBP shows a bullish tilt – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:3. Potential profit is 45 pips at the first take-profit target and 55 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8739

: 0.8739 Target 1 : 0.8684

: 0.8684 Target 2 : 0.8674

: 0.8674 Stop-Loss: 0.8759

USDCHF trade idea

Although bears remain in control of the USDCHF pair, the slowdown in bearish momentum suggests a possible reversal. Technically, conditions point to a potential bottom forming. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level lies at 0.7925. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF is balanced – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:4. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 120 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.7925

: 0.7925 Target 1 : 0.8005

: 0.8005 Target 2 : 0.8040

: 0.8040 Stop-Loss: 0.7905

GBPJPY trade idea

The primary trend for the GBPJPY pair remains bullish, with prices rising for the fourth consecutive trading session. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level lies at 199.50. Bearish corrections are expected to remain limited by yesterday’s low. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a bearish tilt – 60% vs 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 140 pips at the first take-profit target and 175 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 199.55

: 199.55 Target 1 : 200.95

: 200.95 Target 2 : 201.30

: 201.30 Stop-Loss: 199.20

