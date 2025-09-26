Trade ideas for XAGUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 26 September 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).
XAGUSD broke above the previous resistance level at 44.47, boosting bullish sentiment and opening the potential for a continued upward momentum. The market is currently in overbought territory, with a temporary pullback expected. The main strategy is to buy on dips. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bullish tilt – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:4. Potential profit is 1,390 pips at the first take-profit target and 3,550 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 830 pips.
GBPUSD price action suggests a bottom is forming. A bullish Hammer pattern has appeared on the H4 chart, pointing to the potential for a stronger upward correction. However, the short-term outlook remains bearish, with selling on pullbacks as the main strategy. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish tilt – 77% vs 23%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:6. Potential profit is 128 pips at the first take-profit target and 270 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 45 pips.
The medium-term outlook for USDCHF remains bullish. Price action indicates a potential bottom, so buying on pullbacks remains the preferred strategy. The key support level lies at 0.7960. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCHF is balanced – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.
