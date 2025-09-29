Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDJPY, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 30 September 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
The EURUSD pair maintains its main bullish trend despite a deep bearish correction, which shows signs of exhaustion on the daily chart. Buying on dips near the 1.1680 support level is recommended, with potential declines expected to remain capped by the previous day’s low. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD is balanced – 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 140 pips at the first take-profit target and 170 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 35 pips.
This morning, the USDJPY pair fell amid negative stock market dynamics. The previous resistance level at 148.38 now acts as support, with additional support seen at 148.29. The trading strategy suggests buying on pullbacks. Today’s USDJPY trade idea recommends placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDJPY shows a bullish tilt – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 188 pips at the first take-profit target and 191 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 60 pips.
The medium-term trend for the AUDUSD pair remains bearish. The price is trading in overbought territory, creating potential for a short-term rebound. Selling is recommended as prices approach the 0.6585 resistance level. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bearish tilt – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.
