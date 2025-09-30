Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCAD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 1 October 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
There are still no reversal signals or signs of an end to the upward move in EURJPY. Further price growth is expected, but the current risk-to-reward ratio makes buying from present levels unattractive. A breakout above 174.00 will confirm the start of a new bullish impulse, with an upside target at 175.00. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a slight bearish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 50 pips.
Despite the prevailing bullish bias on USDCAD, a bearish correction remains possible, with enough room for a pullback that will not disrupt the broader uptrend. Buying from current levels is unattractive due to the risk-to-reward ratio, so it is better to wait for a retracement. A breakout above 1.3925 will confirm the next bullish impulse, targeting 1.3975. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish tilt – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.
The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish. The recent bearish correction has shown signs of exhaustion on the daily chart. The optimal strategy is to buy on pullbacks, with the key support level located at 1.1680. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish tilt – 68% vs 32%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 140 pips at the first take-profit target and 170 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 35 pips.
