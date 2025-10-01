Trade ideas for USDCHF, AUDUSD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 2 October 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The main trend on USDCHF remains bearish. Current price action suggests a potential bullish correction, pointing to a temporary rise in quotes. However, the risk-to-reward ratio makes entering short positions at current levels unattractive. Key resistance lies at 0.7975. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit pending order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bearish tilt – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 60 pips, at the second – 75 pips, while possible losses are capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.7975

: 0.7975 Target 1 : 0.7915

: 0.7915 Target 2 : 0.7900

: 0.7900 Stop-Loss: 0.7990

AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend on AUDUSD remains bullish. The recent sell-off showed signs of exhaustion on the daily chart, while the price structure suggests a potential reversal bottom. The recommended strategy is to buy on pullbacks, with key support at 0.6570. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit pending order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bearish tilt – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 60 pips, at the second – 80 pips, while possible losses are capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6570

: 0.6570 Target 1 : 0.6630

: 0.6630 Target 2 : 0.6650

: 0.6650 Stop-Loss: 0.6555

GBPUSD trade idea

GBPUSD price action is forming a potential top. Market expectations remain bearish, and any upward movement is likely to be limited, confirming the potential resumption of the downtrend. The recommended strategy is to sell on rallies, with key resistance at 1.3500. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit pending order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish tilt – 63% vs 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 122 pips, at the second – 205 pips, while possible losses are capped at 43 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3500

: 1.3500 Target 1 : 1.3378

: 1.3378 Target 2 : 1.3295

: 1.3295 Stop-Loss: 1.3543

