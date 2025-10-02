Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 3 October 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish. Price action is forming a reversal bottom, while bearish corrections are likely to be limited to yesterday’s low. The recommended strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level lies at 1.1725. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bullish tilt – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1725

: 1.1725 Target 1 : 1.1825

: 1.1825 Target 2 : 1.1850

: 1.1850 Stop-Loss: 1.1700

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair continues to move within a bearish impulse. Buying activity was seen during the Asian session. The five-wave bullish structure ended at 146.58. Current price action is forming lower highs and lows. The recommended strategy is to sell on rallies. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDJPY shows a strong bearish dominance – 93% vs 7%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 124 pips at the first take-profit target and 152 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 147.94

: 147.94 Target 1 : 146.70

: 146.70 Target 2 : 146.42

: 146.42 Stop-Loss: 148.44

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD quotes have broken above the upper boundary of the channel, with the potential upside target at 3,891. On the daily chart, a bearish candlestick pattern has formed, suggesting a possible short-term bearish correction. The key support level lies at 3,755. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a bullish tilt – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 12,300 pips at the first take-profit target and 14,500 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 3,100 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,755.00

: 3,755.00 Target 1 : 3,878.00

: 3,878.00 Target 2 : 3,900.00

: 3,900.00 Stop-Loss: 3,724.00

