Trade ideas for USDCHF, AUDUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 3 October 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).
The main trend for the USDCHF pair remains bearish. Price action appears to be forming a reversal top, which may trigger a temporary upward correction. Opening short positions from current levels is considered too risky. The key resistance level lies at 0.8000. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bearish tilt – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:4. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 70 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.
The medium-term trend for the AUDUSD pair remains bullish despite the ongoing correction. A temporary decline is expected, although a reversal bottom is already forming, signalling a potential end to the decline. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 0.6560. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bearish tilt – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 70 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.
The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish, with the current bearish correction likely nearing completion. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 1.1690, and any declines are expected to remain limited to yesterday’s low. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bullish tilt – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 130 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.