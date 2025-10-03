Trade ideas for USDCHF, AUDUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 3 October 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The main trend for the USDCHF pair remains bearish. Price action appears to be forming a reversal top, which may trigger a temporary upward correction. Opening short positions from current levels is considered too risky. The key resistance level lies at 0.8000. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bearish tilt – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:4. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 70 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8000

: 0.8000 Target 1 : 0.7940

: 0.7940 Target 2 : 0.7930

: 0.7930 Stop-Loss: 0.8015

AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend for the AUDUSD pair remains bullish despite the ongoing correction. A temporary decline is expected, although a reversal bottom is already forming, signalling a potential end to the decline. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 0.6560. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bearish tilt – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 70 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6560

: 0.6560 Target 1 : 0.6620

: 0.6620 Target 2 : 0.6630

: 0.6630 Stop-Loss: 0.6545

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish, with the current bearish correction likely nearing completion. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 1.1690, and any declines are expected to remain limited to yesterday’s low. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bullish tilt – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 130 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1690

: 1.1690 Target 1 : 1.1790

: 1.1790 Target 2 : 1.1820

: 1.1820 Stop-Loss: 1.1665

