Trade ideas for USDCAD, GBPUSD, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 7 October 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

There are no clear signs of the uptrend ending on the USDCAD pair. Despite the prevailing bullish sentiment, a bearish correction with sufficient downside potential may occur without breaking the overall uptrend. A breakout above 1.3950 would confirm continued bullish momentum, with the target at 1.4000. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish tilt – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 70 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3930

: 1.3930 Target 1 : 1.3980

: 1.3980 Target 2 : 1.4000

: 1.4000 Stop-Loss: 1.3905

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair is forming a potential local high, and a bearish correction is expected to develop. The recent indecisive fluctuations have led to consolidation within a sideways range. Buying on pullbacks remains the preferred strategy. The key support level is located at 1.3380. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish tilt – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:9. Potential profit is 125 pips at the first take-profit target and 410 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 44 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3380

: 1.3380 Target 1 : 1.3505

: 1.3505 Target 2 : 1.3790

: 1.3790 Stop-Loss: 1.3336

XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD quotes have reached overbought territory, with a bearish correction expected to follow. Despite this, the overall sentiment remains bullish, and any pullbacks are likely to be limited. Therefore, it is recommended to open positions on dips with the aim of further growth. The key support level is located at 47.65. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bullish tilt – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 2,030 pips at the first take-profit target and 3,350 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 710 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 47.65

: 47.65 Target 1 : 49.68

: 49.68 Target 2 : 51.00

: 51.00 Stop-Loss: 46.94

