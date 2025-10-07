Trade ideas for EURUSD, GBPJPY, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 8 October 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair maintains a medium-term bearish outlook. Current price action indicates the formation of a local high. A short-term upward move is possible, but selling on price increases remains the preferred strategy. The key resistance level is located at 1.1735. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 65% vs 35%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 95 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1735

Target 1 : 1.1655

Target 2 : 1.1640

Stop-Loss: 1.1755

GBPJPY trade idea

The GBPJPY pair maintains a bullish trend. The price is currently in overbought territory, limiting the attractiveness of new entries from current levels as the risk-to-reward ratio remains unfavourable. The most rational strategy is to seek long entries during corrective pullbacks. The nearest key support level is at 201.90. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a bullish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 200 pips at the first take-profit target and 250 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 201.90

Target 1 : 203.90

Target 2 : 204.40

Stop-Loss: 201.40

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD continues its upward momentum, forming new highs. The latest impulse led to a new all-time high, where prices faced resistance between 3,819 and 3,863. Although the Asian session saw some selling, opening long positions on corrective pullbacks remains the preferred strategy. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bullish tilt – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 12,300 pips at the first take-profit target and 14,500 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 3,100 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,755.00

Target 1 : 3,878.00

Target 2 : 3,900.00

Stop-Loss: 3,724.00

