Trade ideas for USDCAD, USDCHF, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 9 October 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
At present, there are no clear signs of an end to the USDCAD uptrend. Despite the ongoing bullish sentiment, a short-term bearish correction is possible, with enough room for a downside move without threatening the overall uptrend. Buying from current levels provides a poor risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 1.3975 will confirm the strength of the bullish momentum, with a target at 1.4050.Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bullish bias – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 25 pips.
The medium-term trend for the USDCHF pair remains bullish. Price action indicates the formation of a local bottom, so the strategy focuses on buying on pullbacks. Entering long positions from current levels provides an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The key support level is located at 0.7980. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 70 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.
The medium-term trend for the AUDUSD pair remains bearish. In the short term, the RSI indicator continues to decline, although a brief rebound is possible. The main strategy involves selling on price increases. The key resistance level is located at 0.6590. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bearish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 70 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.
