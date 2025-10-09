Trade ideas for XAGUSD, GBPUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 10 October 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD quotes are forming a top, indicating the potential start of a downward correction. The main trend remains bullish, so it is preferable to use declines as buying opportunities in anticipation of renewed growth. The key support level is located at 47.70. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 3,600 pips at the first take-profit target and 2,150 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 715 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 47.40

: 47.40 Target 1 : 51.00

: 51.00 Target 2 : 49.55

: 49.55 Stop-Loss: 46.65

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair is forming a reversal bottom. The recommended strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Uncertain price movement has led to sideways consolidation on the intraday chart, while the hourly technical picture indicates a potential short-term decline before the uptrend resumes. The key support level is at 1.3325. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 74% vs 26%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit target and 215 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 42 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3325

: 1.3325 Target 1 : 1.3445

: 1.3445 Target 2 : 1.3540

: 1.3540 Stop-Loss: 1.3283

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend for EURUSD remains bearish. In the short term, the RSI indicator shows upward momentum, suggesting a possible temporary price rise. The recommended strategy is to sell on pullbacks. The key resistance level is at 1.1660. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 78% vs 22%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1660

: 1.1660 Target 1 : 1.1580

: 1.1580 Target 2 : 1.1560

: 1.1560 Stop-Loss: 1.1680

