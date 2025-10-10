Trade ideas for USDCAD, GBPJPY, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 10 October 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

Currently, there are no clear signs that the USDCAD uptrend is ending. Despite the overall bullish sentiment, a bearish correction is possible, pushing the rate significantly lower without disrupting the general uptrend. The current risk-to-reward ratio for buying from these levels remains unfavourable. A breakout above 1.4025 will confirm the strength of the bullish impulse, with 1.4075 as the target. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.4000

: 1.4000 Target 1 : 1.4050

: 1.4050 Target 2 : 1.4075

: 1.4075 Stop-Loss: 1.3975

GBPJPY trade idea

Although bulls continue to dominate the GBPJPY market, the slowing upward momentum indicates a potential reversal. The price action is forming a top, and a short-term rise may occur before the next downward wave. The preferred strategy remains selling on price rallies, with the key resistance level at 204.50. The nearest key support level is located at 201.90. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a bullish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 240 pips at the first take-profit target and 300 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 60 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 204.50

: 204.50 Target 1 : 202.10

: 202.10 Target 2 : 201.50

: 201.50 Stop-Loss: 205.10

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term outlook for EURUSD remains bearish. In the short term, the RSI indicator shows growth, and a forming bullish divergence may support a temporary price increase. The preferred strategy is to sell during price rallies, with the key resistance level at 1.1610. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a strong bearish bias – 89% vs 11%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1610

: 1.1610 Target 1 : 1.1530

: 1.1530 Target 2 : 1.1510

: 1.1510 Stop-Loss: 1.1630

