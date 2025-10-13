Trade ideas for USDCHF, EURUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 14 October 2025 at 8:00 АM (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The primary trend for the USDCHF pair remains bearish. The current price structure suggests the formation of a local top, although a limited short-term rise may occur before the downtrend resumes. Opening short positions at current levels involves elevated risk, as the risk-to-reward ratio remains unfavourable. The nearest significant resistance level is located at 0.8055. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows balanced expectations. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8055

: 0.8055 Target 1 : 0.7975

: 0.7975 Target 2 : 0.7955

: 0.7955 Stop-Loss: 0.8075

EURUSD trade idea

Despite a deep bearish correction, the main trend for EURUSD remains bullish. The optimal strategy is to buy on dips, focusing on entries near support levels. The nearest key support level is located at 1.1570, and any pullbacks are likely to remain limited to yesterday’s session low. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1570

: 1.1570 Target 1 : 1.1670

: 1.1670 Target 2 : 1.1695

: 1.1695 Stop-Loss: 1.1545

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD showed moderate growth during today’s session. During the Asian session, buying activity pushed prices to a new all-time high at 4,074. The market is currently in overbought territory, increasing the likelihood of a bearish correction. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks, taking into account the overheated conditions and short-term downside risks. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bearish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 9,200 pips at the first take-profit target and 11,500 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 4,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,985.00

: 3,985.00 Target 1 : 4,077.00

: 4,077.00 Target 2 : 4,100.00

: 4,100.00 Stop-Loss: 3,945.00

