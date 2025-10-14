Trade ideas for GBPJPY, XAUUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 15 October 2025 at 8:00 АM (GMT +3).

GBPJPY trade idea

The main trend for the GBPJPY pair remains bullish. In the short term, the RSI indicator shows a decline, signalling waning upward momentum. The recommended strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 201.80. The current bearish correction on the daily chart is nearing completion, which could indicate the resumption of upward movement. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a bullish bias – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 200 pips at the first take-profit target and 250 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 201.80

: 201.80 Target 1 : 203.80

: 203.80 Target 2 : 204.30

: 204.30 Stop-Loss: 201.30

Explore More Trade Ideas

XAUUSD trade idea

The upward momentum from 3,945 continued, allowing XAUUSD to close the day with gains. Strong buying activity during the Asian session led to a new all-time high at 4,180. The asset is currently in overbought territory, maintaining the risk of a correction. The recommended strategy is to buy on pullbacks as prices decline. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a bullish bias – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 20,500 pips at the first take-profit target and 25,500 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 6,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,995.00

: 3,995.00 Target 1 : 4,200.00

: 4,200.00 Target 2 : 4,250.00

: 4,250.00 Stop-Loss: 3,935.00

Explore More Trade Ideas

AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term sentiment for AUDUSD remains bearish. The pair is trading in oversold territory, creating potential for a temporary bullish correction. The optimal strategy is to sell on pullbacks. The main resistance level is located at 0.6515. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bearish bias – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6515

: 0.6515 Target 1 : 0.6435

: 0.6435 Target 2 : 0.6415

: 0.6415 Stop-Loss: 0.6535

Explore More Trade Ideas