Trade ideas for USDCHF, USDCAD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 16 October 2025 at 8:00 АM (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The primary trend for the USDCHF pair remains bearish, with the price structure indicating the formation of a local top. In the near term, a short-lived recovery is possible; however, the risk-to-reward ratio makes opening short positions at current levels unattractive. The key resistance level is located at 0.8010, where selling pressure is expected to intensify, resuming the downward move. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF remains balanced. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8010

: 0.8010 Target 1 : 0.7930

: 0.7930 Target 2 : 0.7910

: 0.7910 Stop-Loss: 0.8030

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair maintains a bullish trend, with no clear signs of the current upward movement ending. Despite the prevailing bullish sentiment, a short-term bearish correction may occur without disrupting the medium-term uptrend. The risk-to-reward ratio makes opening long positions at current levels less appealing. A breakout above 1.4050 would confirm the continued bullish momentum, with the next target at 1.4075. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 65 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.4010

: 1.4010 Target 1 : 1.4060

: 1.4060 Target 2 : 1.4075

: 1.4075 Stop-Loss: 1.3985

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair is forming a potential reversal bottom. Although a bullish correction is expected, the overall outlook remains bearish, and any upward movement is likely to be limited. Short positions on pullbacks with tight stops remain preferable, anticipating a subsequent downward move. The key resistance level is at 1.3410. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a strong bearish bias – 87% vs 13%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 126 pips at the first take-profit target and 190 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 44 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3410

: 1.3410 Target 1 : 1.3284

: 1.3284 Target 2 : 1.3220

: 1.3220 Stop-Loss: 1.3454

