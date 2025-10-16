Trade ideas for EURJPY, EURUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 17 October 2025 at 8:00 АM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

There are no clear signs that the upward movement in EURJPY has ended yet. Despite the overall bullish sentiment, a short-term bearish correction is possible without affecting the long-term uptrend. Buying at current levels appears unattractive due to the risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 176.00 would confirm continued bullish momentum, with the next target at 176.75. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a slight bullish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 175.50

: 175.50 Target 1 : 176.50

: 176.50 Target 2 : 177.00

: 177.00 Stop-Loss: 175.00

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish, with a Double Bottom pattern formed on the chart. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 1.1625, and any corrections are expected to remain limited to yesterday’s low. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1625

: 1.1625 Target 1 : 1.1685

: 1.1685 Target 2 : 1.1700

: 1.1700 Stop-Loss: 1.1610

Explore More Trade Ideas

AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term outlook for the AUDUSD pair remains bearish. Selling at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. Any upside movement is expected to be limited by yesterday’s high. The preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks, with the key resistance level located at 0.6515. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bearish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6515

: 0.6515 Target 1 : 0.6435

: 0.6435 Target 2 : 0.6415

: 0.6415 Stop-Loss: 0.6535

Explore More Trade Ideas