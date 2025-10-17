Trade ideas for USDCAD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 17 October 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair maintains its upward momentum, with no clear signs of its completion. Despite the prevailing bullish sentiment, a bearish correction is possible without threatening the broader uptrend. However, the risk-to-reward ratio makes buying at current levels less attractive. A firm breakout above 1.4050 would confirm sustained bullish momentum, opening the path to the target at 1.4100. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.4025

: 1.4025 Target 1 : 1.4075

: 1.4075 Target 2 : 1.4100

: 1.4100 Stop-Loss: 1.4000

GBPUSD trade idea

Although buyers continue to dominate the GBPUSD market, slowing bullish momentum indicates a possible reversal. The preferred strategy is to open short positions on rallies, as a short-term rise is expected. The key resistance level is located at 1.3510. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a strong bullish bias – 77% vs 23%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 123 pips at the first take-profit target and 170 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 43 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3510

: 1.3510 Target 1 : 1.3387

: 1.3387 Target 2 : 1.3340

: 1.3340 Stop-Loss: 1.3553

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD continues to demonstrate strong bullish momentum, with every pullback attracting new buyers. Prices remain near record highs, with buying activity intensifying during the Asian session. The previous resistance level now serves as support at 4,180. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a moderate bullish bias – 62% vs 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 21,900 pips at the first take-profit target and 31,900 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 1,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 4,181.00

: 4,181.00 Target 1 : 4,400.00

: 4,400.00 Target 2 : 4,500.00

: 4,500.00 Stop-Loss: 4,081.00

