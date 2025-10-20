Trade ideas for GBPUSD, EURJPY, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 21 October 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
The GBPUSD pair appears to be forming a potential reversal top, which indicates a short-term bearish bias. The price could rise briefly; however, the preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks, as this provides a favourable risk-to-reward setup for further bearish correction. The key resistance level is located at 1.3470. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 122 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 43 pips.
There are no clear signs that the upward movement in the EURJPY pair has ended. A correction is possible, providing room for a short-term decline without violating the overall bullish trend. Buying at current levels carries an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 176.00 would confirm sustained bullish momentum, with the next target at 176.75. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a slight bearish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.
Selling pressure on XAUUSD from the 4,379 USD level has triggered a bearish correction. A strong support level is found at 4,112 USD, with another key level at 4,045 USD. Buying interest persists on dips, with the medium-term trend remaining bullish. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a modest bullish bias – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 23,400 pips at the first take-profit target and 28,800 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 7,500 pips.
