Trade ideas for GBPUSD, EURJPY, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 21 October 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair appears to be forming a potential reversal top, which indicates a short-term bearish bias. The price could rise briefly; however, the preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks, as this provides a favourable risk-to-reward setup for further bearish correction. The key resistance level is located at 1.3470. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 122 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 43 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3470

: 1.3470 Target 1 : 1.3348

: 1.3348 Target 2 : 1.3320

: 1.3320 Stop-Loss: 1.3513

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURJPY trade idea

There are no clear signs that the upward movement in the EURJPY pair has ended. A correction is possible, providing room for a short-term decline without violating the overall bullish trend. Buying at current levels carries an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 176.00 would confirm sustained bullish momentum, with the next target at 176.75. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a slight bearish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 175.50

: 175.50 Target 1 : 176.50

: 176.50 Target 2 : 177.00

: 177.00 Stop-Loss: 175.00

Explore More Trade Ideas

XAUUSD trade idea

Selling pressure on XAUUSD from the 4,379 USD level has triggered a bearish correction. A strong support level is found at 4,112 USD, with another key level at 4,045 USD. Buying interest persists on dips, with the medium-term trend remaining bullish. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a modest bullish bias – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 23,400 pips at the first take-profit target and 28,800 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 7,500 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 4,045.00

: 4,045.00 Target 1 : 4,279.00

: 4,279.00 Target 2 : 4,333.00

: 4,333.00 Stop-Loss: 3,970.00

Explore More Trade Ideas