Trade ideas for XAGUSD, GBPJPY, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 22 October 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

While bulls maintain control over XAGUSD, the slowing upward momentum indicates a potential pullback. A moderate bearish correction is expected, although any declines are likely to be limited. The recommended strategy is to enter on pullbacks with a tight stop, anticipating continued upward movement. The key support level is located at 50.20. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 5,400 pips at the first take-profit target and 5,950 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 1,890 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 50.20

: 50.20 Target 1 : 55.60

: 55.60 Target 2 : 56.15

: 56.15 Stop-Loss: 48.31

GBPJPY trade idea

The main trend for the GBPJPY pair remains bullish. The recent price decline shows signs of exhaustion on the daily chart. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks, as the price appears to be forming a reversal bottom. The key support level is at 201.80. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a bearish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 200 pips at the first take-profit target and 250 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 201.80

: 201.80 Target 1 : 203.80

: 203.80 Target 2 : 204.30

: 204.30 Stop-Loss: 201.30

USDCHF trade idea

The main trend for the USDCHF pair remains bearish. A temporary rise in prices is expected within a corrective wave. The preferred strategy is to sell on rebounds. The key resistance level is located at 0.7965. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bearish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.7965

: 0.7965 Target 1 : 0.7905

: 0.7905 Target 2 : 0.7890

: 0.7890 Stop-Loss: 0.7980

