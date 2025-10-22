Trade ideas for EURGBP, EURUSD, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 23 October 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURGBP trade idea

The EURGBP pair remains within the 0.8670–0.8725 range, and consolidation is likely to continue. Trading activity remains volatile and uneven, with prices facing resistance from sellers near the 0.8722 level. A short-term rise in the exchange rate is possible. Today’s EURGBP trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURGBP shows a bearish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 48 pips at the first take-profit target and 58 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 16 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8722

: 0.8722 Target 1 : 0.8674

: 0.8674 Target 2 : 0.8664

: 0.8664 Stop-Loss: 0.8738

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair maintains a medium-term bearish bias despite short-term RSI growth, which indicates a possible temporary price rebound. A short-term bullish correction is expected, but the preferred strategy remains selling on rallies. The key resistance level is at 1.1655. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 64% vs 36%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1655

: 1.1655 Target 1 : 1.1575

: 1.1575 Target 2 : 1.1555

: 1.1555 Stop-Loss: 1.1675

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair continues its upward trajectory, showing no clear signs of trend exhaustion. Despite the overall bullish sentiment, a short-term bearish correction may occur without disrupting the prevailing uptrend. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio for buying is less attractive. A breakout above 1.4000 would confirm strong bullish momentum, with a target at 1.4050. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3975

: 1.3975 Target 1 : 1.4025

: 1.4025 Target 2 : 1.4050

: 1.4050 Stop-Loss: 1.3950

