Trade ideas for GBPUSD, EURUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 24 October 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
The GBPUSD price action is forming a reversal bottom. A Morning Star candlestick pattern has emerged at the low, indicating a potential recovery. Further growth is expected; however, due to strong resistance, it is advisable to open positions after a breakout above 1.3371, which will confirm the development of a bullish correction. Despite the corrective nature of the expected upward move, it offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for today. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Stop order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 83% vs 17%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 199 pips at the first take-profit target and 244 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 70 pips.
The medium-term EURUSD forecast remains bearish. The RSI readings are rising, indicating a possible short-term price rebound. While a temporary bullish correction is expected today, the preferred strategy is to sell on price rallies. The key resistance level is located at 1.1610. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 74% vs 26%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 16 pips.
The decline in XAUUSD prices continues to attract buyers. The medium-term outlook remains bullish despite the deep correction. A Double Top pattern has formed on the chart, with a potential target at 3,974. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bullish bias – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 25,100 pips at the first take-profit target and 29,500 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 10,000 pips.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.