Trade ideas for GBPUSD, EURUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 24 October 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD price action is forming a reversal bottom. A Morning Star candlestick pattern has emerged at the low, indicating a potential recovery. Further growth is expected; however, due to strong resistance, it is advisable to open positions after a breakout above 1.3371, which will confirm the development of a bullish correction. Despite the corrective nature of the expected upward move, it offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for today. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Stop order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 83% vs 17%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 199 pips at the first take-profit target and 244 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 70 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3371

: 1.3371 Target 1 : 1.3570

: 1.3570 Target 2 : 1.3615

: 1.3615 Stop-Loss: 1.3301

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term EURUSD forecast remains bearish. The RSI readings are rising, indicating a possible short-term price rebound. While a temporary bullish correction is expected today, the preferred strategy is to sell on price rallies. The key resistance level is located at 1.1610. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 74% vs 26%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 16 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1610

: 1.1610 Target 1 : 1.1550

: 1.1550 Target 2 : 1.1535

: 1.1535 Stop-Loss: 1.1626

Explore More Trade Ideas

XAUUSD trade idea

The decline in XAUUSD prices continues to attract buyers. The medium-term outlook remains bullish despite the deep correction. A Double Top pattern has formed on the chart, with a potential target at 3,974. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bullish bias – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 25,100 pips at the first take-profit target and 29,500 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 10,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,974.00

: 3,974.00 Target 1 : 4,225.00

: 4,225.00 Target 2 : 4,269.00

: 4,269.00 Stop-Loss: 3,874.00

Explore More Trade Ideas